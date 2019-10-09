Both say that they are ready to take the field against each other

Jofra Archer Image Credit: Reuters

London: England pacer Jofra Archer and former batsman Kevin Pietersen engaged in some social media banter in which both said they are ready to take the field against each other.

Archer, who was awarded a Test and white-ball contract by the England Cricket Board (ECB) after his sensational debut international season in the World Cup and the Ashes, wrote on Twitter that he is "ready to play cricket again."

Pietersen replied: "So am I! You bowl and I bat?!"

Archer was game in his next tweet as he shot back saying: "Come on then".

Pietersen then quizzed the 24-year-old about the venue, cheekily saying: "When and where?

In SA on the tour there?"

Pietersen, who has played 104 Tests and 136 ODIs for England, was born in Pietermaritzburg, a province of KwaZulu-Natal in South Africa.

Archer played an instrumental role in England's win in the 50-over World Cup for the first time by taking 20 wickets, the most by an Englishman at a single World Cup.