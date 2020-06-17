The ban on saliva has been widely debated since it was first mooted

Joe Root Image Credit: AFP

London: While the ban on usage of saliva may tilt the game slightly in the batsman's favour, it won't be too different considering the existing conditions in England and how the Duke ball reacts to them, according to England Test captain Joe Root.

England are set to take on West Indies in three Test matches starting on July 8. The matches will be played in bio-secure environments and the new rules implemented by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the resumption of cricket amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

"Don't think it would change too much in England," said Root on Sony Ten Pit Stop which was aired on the network's Facebook page.

"It depends on the conditions. There has not been too much cricket played so the squares and the outfield will be really lush so the damage to the Duke ball really doesn't take effect until the 40th or 50th over if that is the case so there should be enough swing. They normally stay hard longer than the Kookaburra or the SG balls.

"So I can't see it having as much of an impact especially at the start of the summer. Ultimately it's going to be the same for both sides and it has to be managed by both teams."

The ban on saliva has been widely debated since it was first mooted. There have been demands of allowing a substitute to maintain shine on one side of the ball which the ICC later refused to allow. Root feels that the difference won't be too big and it was a necessary step.

"There is no saliva for a reason -- it is to keep everyone safe and it might play towards the batsman's advantage slightly but it is going to be the same for both sides," he said.

"I suppose it is about how skillful can you be at using different things, whether it be getting lateral movement off the seam, the spinners come into play a little bit more.

"Or whether to find different ways of getting wickets whether it be by creating pressure and forcing batsmen to mistakes. There are lots of ways of thinking about it and we will be exploring leading into the game."

Root also said that the fast bowlers are practicing in the nets without saliva but they will get to know the real effects only when they play the matches.