The Ireland team. Image Credit: Atiq-ur-rehman/Gulf News

Dublin: Due to financial constraints, Ireland Cricket have tweaked their FTP (Future Tour Programme) 2020, which includes the cancellation of a five-match T20 series against Afghanistan and the conversion of the one-off Test against Bangladesh into a T20.

Warren Deutrom, Chief Executive of Cricket Ireland, has stated that financial challenges faced by the board have been the catalyst for such a decision, even as they aim to build towards becoming a competitive Test side in the long-term.

Ireland have played three Tests since being awarded the full member status in June 2017 and Deutrom spoke of the need to carefully chart the way forward for the longest format of cricket in the country, considering it demands a “significant investment”.