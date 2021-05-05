Kolkata: The decision to suspend the IPL 2021 was a ''right one at the right time,'' according to Ness Wadia, co-owner of Punjab Kings.
In an exclusive video interview with Gulf News, Wadia said there is, however, a realistic chance of the rest of the event happening in a possible window in September ahead of the T20 World Cup in October-November this year. Asked if they would consider the UAE as an alternative venue - as it's also the official Plan B for International Cricket Council to host the World T20 - Wadia said: ''Of course, the UAE is a great back-up but we would still like to host it in India. However, the COVID-19 situation has to improve before that.''
As one of the main stakeholders of the IPL, the board of directors of Punjab Kings have sanctioned an amount for producing Oxygen concentrators - as it's shortage has wrecked havoc throughout the country.