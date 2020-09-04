Dubai: If there’s one team bursting with confidence ahead of this month’s 2020 IPL in the UAE it is the Delhi Capitals.
Going by the posts they shout out on social media, its all about positivy energy and camaraderie as Delhi worked hard at the ICC nets at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium under the watchful eye of head coach Ricky Pointing.
One of their most recent posts on their Facebook page was hilarious, and inspiring.
Under the headline ‘BREAKING NEWS’ the team posted a panoramic video from the nets bright lights flashing and blazing, the post said: “New footage regarding the rumoured UFO sighting over ICC Academy has been uncovered last night. It was in fact a cricket ball launched into orbit by @RishabhPant17.”
How cool is that? Not only do they seem to see the humour in their social media posts but are also using it to send out strong messages about the mood in the team, which seems at its highest.
Come September 19 lets watch out for some more UFO sightings when Rishabh Pant and the Capitals swing into action in a bid to win a first IPL title.