Was 31-year-old Jamieson’s celebration over the top after dismissing 15-year-old Sooryavanshi?

Priyank Panchal says send-off ‘not a pretty sight’ but proof of Sooryavanshi’s impact
A strong send-off from Newzealand cricketer Kyle Jamieson to teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has triggered a debate, with former India cricketer (mainly played domestic cricket) Priyank Panchal offering an interesting perspective on the incident.
While some questioned the intensity of the celebration, others saw it as a sign of the youngster’s growing impact in the league.
The incident unfolded in the second over of the DC vs RR battle.
Jamieson dismissed the 15-year-old for 4 off 5 balls with a sharp yorker on off. Sooryavanshi, slightly late on the shot, toe-ended it onto his back pad before the ball crashed into the stumps.
What followed grabbed attention.
Jamieson, visibly pumped, gave an animated send-off as the teenager walked back. It was a rare failure for Sooryavanshi, who has been one of the breakout names this season.
Priyank Panchal weighed in on X, and his take quickly went viral.
“31-year-old Kyle Jamieson giving a 15-year-old kid a send off after dismissing him. Does not make for a pretty sight. But also shows how much of an impact and fear Vaibhav has instilled amongst the opponents already,” he wrote.
The reactions online have been mixed.
Some fans backed Jamieson, calling it standard fast bowler aggression. Others felt it was over the top, especially considering the age difference. There were even comparisons made to how clamly Bhuvneshwar Kumar reacted after dismissing Sooryavanshi in a previous match.
But this is part of the game.
Whether it is a 15-year-old or a seasoned international, once you step onto the field, you are treated as an opponent. And this boy is in terrific form. So his wicket means an important one and people will celebrate in their own ways.
There will always be people for it and against it. Celebration policing has never really been a great part of sport. Moments like these often add to the drama nature of the game. Maybe this campaign hasn’t been great for many bowlers, so they might be ready to enjoy every moment they get. We never really know.
For now, Sooryavanshi had a quiet outing with the bat.
But the bigger story might just be what comes next.
With a return clash scheduled for May 17, the focus will firmly be on how the young batter responds and whether this moment turns into a compelling on-field rivalry. RR lost this game.
Delhi Capitals pulled off a stunning run chase in Jaipur, hunting down 226 against Rajasthan Royals to register the highest successful chase in their IPL history.