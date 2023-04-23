High-scoring contest

Arshdeep Singh then bowled a splendid spell of four for 29 as Punjab survived Cameron Green (67 off 43), Suryakumar Yadav (57 off 26) and Tim David (25 not out off 13) blitzes to win high-scoring match at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday night.

Rohit admitted that it was disappointing to go down at home, but asserted that his side are on the right track in the ongoing season. Mumbai Indians have lost three and won three so far, lying at the seventh position in the points table.

Suryakumar Yadav celebrates after scoring a half-century, in a losing cause, against Punjab. Image Credit: AFP

Talking about their death bowling, “Yes, a little disappointment there, we made some errors in the field, which can happen, not gonna look too much into that,” Rohit said at the post match presentation.

Impressive batting show

“Just keep our heads high, we have won three and lost three, pretty even-stevens at the moment. There is a lot of time left in the tournament. We can’t look down and start worrying about things. Yes, we didn’t come out on top today. We made some errors but something to go back and look into,” he added.

The Mumbai skipper also praised the batting performances of both Suryakumar and Green.

“Quite happy with the way those two (Green and Sky) guys batted today, and they kept us in the game till the end. Credit to Arshdeep the way he bowled in the last couple of overs,” Rohit said.