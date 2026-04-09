Miller labelled 'choker', Buttler hailed hero as DC share emotional dressing room clip

Miller’s final-over gamble backfires as Buttler’s direct hit wins it for Gujarat
The IPL clash between Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals on Wednesday ended in a dramatic one-run win for Gujarat, but the real story came in the final over. It quickly turned into a talking point, with David Miller and Jos Buttler at the centre of it.
Gujarat Titans posted a strong 210 for 4, powered by Shubman Gill’s 70, Jos Buttler’s 52, and a valuable 55 from Washington Sundar. In reply, Delhi Capitals fought hard, with KL Rahul anchoring the chase with a brilliant 92, while David Miller’s unbeaten 41 off 20 balls brought them right to the edge.
But the game flipped in the final moments.
With 2 runs needed off the last 2 balls, Miller was on strike against Prasidh Krishna. He had just hit a six and looked in complete control. On the penultimate ball, he pushed the ball into the deep but refused a single, choosing to finish the game himself rather than give the strike to Kuldeep Yadav.
That decision proved costly.
Prasidh came back with a perfectly executed slower ball on the final delivery. Miller swung and missed. In the chaos that followed, Delhi attempted a desperate run, but Jos Buttler produced a sharp direct hit to run out Kuldeep and seal the match for Gujarat.
From that moment, the narrative split sharply.
Miller, despite doing almost everything right until then, faced heavy criticism online. Social media was quick to react, with some fans even labelling him “Miller choker” after the final-over decision. Many pointed out that he played a near-perfect finisher’s knock but let it slip in the final moment with that one call. Social media users pointed out that this is often how his country, South Africa, performs in major tournaments.
Miller is an exceptional hitter, but this moment is what rival fans are celebrating across social media, with the focus shifting from his brilliant knock to that one costly decision.
The reaction did not stop there. Delhi Capitals later shared a video from the dressing room showing a heartbroken David Miller after the loss, which quickly went viral. The clip shows support for thier star batter, who looked devastated by the result.
A single would have taken the game into a Super Over, keeping Delhi alive. Instead, it became a boundary-or-nothing gamble that didn’t pay off. Some, including Sunil Gavaskar, defended the intent, pointing out that finishers often trust themselves in such situations.
On the other side, Buttler emerged as the hero. He not only played a key role with the bat but also held his nerve in the final second to produce the match-winning run-out.
What made it even more interesting was the contrast with IPL 2022, when Miller had famously smashed three sixes against Prasidh Krishna to win a playoff game. This time, the same matchup produced a very different ending.
Cricket often swings on moments, and this was one of those nights where a single decision changed everything.