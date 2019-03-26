If the batsman is taking advantage, deal with it in the right way, says the BCCI official

Jos Butler (left) reacts after being 'Mankaded' by R Ashwin (3rd from left). Image Credit: PTI

New Delhi: Kings XI Punjab skipper R. Ashwin might have called his decision to 'Mankad' Rajasthan Royals batsman Jos Buttler in Jaipur on Monday as instinctive but the Royals weren't impressed, with skipper Ajinkya Rahane, head coach Paddy Upton and brand ambassador Shane Warne making their displeasure known.

With the matter snowballing, even the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has said that the captain should have maintained decorum and that even the match officials failed in their duty.

Speaking to IANS, a senior BCCI official said that only cricketing skills should be used on the pitch to dismiss batsmen and that gives out the correct message to those watching and learning.

"The match officials have failed in their duty with the handling of this issue. Buttler ought to have been adjudged not out if the laws were applied squarely to the situation. Ashwin also must understand that laws and the spirit of the game both have to be kept in mind.

"A player is supposed to deceive the other with his cricketing skills and not with shady skills. If the batsman is taking advantage, deal with it in the right way - as a gentleman. Competitiveness is all very well but a standard of decorum ought to be maintained," the official said.

Another official said that these things impact the popularity of the individual and criticism is bound to follow.

"This mode of dismissal is akin to back-stabbing. That is why it will always be criticized. It gets you the result, but you surely won't win a popularity contest this way," he said.

But the official added that two wrongs don't make one right and Buttler should have left what happened on the field and shaken hands with Ashwin after the game.

"Buttler not shaking hands with Ashwin after the game was also against the spirit of the game. Both these things are inexcusable where the spirit of the game is concerned," the official said.

While skipper Rahane had said that he was hoping that the match referee would take note of what happened on the field, Warne was livid and made his disappointment known over social media.

"So disappointed in @ashwinravi99 as a captain and as a person. All captains sign the #IPL wall and agree to play in the spirit of the game. RA had no intention of delivering the ball - so it should have been called a dead ball. Over to you BCCI - this a not a good look for the #IPL," he wrote.

He then pointed at how as captain it was Ashwin's duty to set the standards for the rest of the team to follow. He also added how Ashwin will be remembered for this "low" act.

"As captain of your side - you set the standard of the way the team wants to play and what the team stands for! Why do such a disgraceful and low act like that tonight? You must live with yourself and FYI - it's too late to say sorry Ashwin. You will be remembered for that low act," he wrote.