The cricketing fraternity take to twitter to react to the roller coaster IPL finale

Mumbai Indians players celebrate with the trophy after their victory against Chennai Super Kings in the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) Twenty20 final at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad on May 13, 2019. Image Credit: AFP

New Delhi: 'The IPL never ever fails to deliver drama, gushed former England skipper Michael Vaughan while for Virender Sehwag it was a cracker of a game in which Mumbai Indians prevailed in a heart-stoping finish.

The cricketing fraternity took to Twitter to react to the roller coaster finale following an eventful IPL season which produced some unprecedented moments on the field.

Here is what former and current cricketers said on the micro-blogging site.

Sachin Tendulkar: What a fabulous fabulous way to finish one of the most exciting seasons! Incredible individual performances did not outshine the teamwork that this team has shown right through. @mipaltan IPL2019

Sourav Ganguly: What a cricket matchand u realise it was human beings playing . unbelievable skills on display under pressure @bcci

Virender Sehwag: What a Cracking final, great tournament. Tough luck Chennai. Congratulations Mumbai

AB de Villiers: Wow! Speechless. IPL, what a spectacle @IPL well done @ImRo45 and @mipaltan team.

Ravichandran Ashwin: Ohhhhh great game of cricket. Well done to @mipaltan and @ImRo45. Bad luck to @ChennaiIPL and @msdhoni

Michael Vaughan: The IPL never ever fails to deliver drama . the last few overs had everything . Drop catches,Fumbles in the field,Incredible stroke play, Run out & outstanding bowling !!!!

Jonty Rhodes: Woohooo; Mali; u beauty!!!! @mipaltan - now I need a beer to settle my nerves! Nails are chewed!!! Been jumping around. My hotel room for past 10 minutes; what a game: got to love the IPL

Sam Billings: Gutted for the boys gave absolutely everything. So proud of everyone again @ChennaiIPL & incredibly lucky to be a part of such an amazing franchise! Such small margins; what a competition the @IPL is! Congrats to @mipaltan on the win.

VVS Laxman: Many congratulations @mipaltan for holding on to your nerves and winning a record 4th IPL. Was a fantastic game of cricket, fitting of a finale.

Kevin Pietersen: HUGE @mipaltan! Yet another OUTSTANDING tournament. The BEST cricket academy for learning our great game, in the world!

Graeme Smith: Insane IPL2k19 privilege to be part of the biggest league in the world! Congrats @mipaltan

JP Duminy: What a game IPL final at its best. Congrats @ImRo45 & @mipaltan

Mohammad Kaif: Brilliant calmness under pressure from Mumbai. Bumrah's gesture when De Kock missed the last ball and it went for 4 Byes showed his maturity and calmness and Rohit also handled the pressure extremely well. Well tried Chennai. But congratulations Mumbai on a 4th title

Manoj Tiwary: Unbelievable scenes at Hyderabad. Wat a cracker of a final it was. Nail biting finish. Congratulations @mipaltan !! They have beaten Csk 4 times dis season. Amazing record. Wat a way to finish dis season of IPL.

RP Singh: WHAT A MATCH! Worthy of a final. Clash between the titans and @mipaltan emerges as the winner.