Dubai: Chennai Super Kings have been dealt a blow as they emerged from quarantine after it was revealed that off-spinner Harbhajan Singh will not compete in this season’s Indian Premier League in the UAE, starting on September 19.
Harbhajan had yet to join his CSK teammates in Dubai, and called off on Friday, citing personal reasons.
Chennai will start their training from Friday without Harbhajan ahead of the 13th edition of the IPL after their remaining players emerged from quarantine after 14 days. Last week, two players and 11 staff members tested positive for coronavirus and were subsequently put in isolation. However the remaining team members are all clear to begin practice at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
The Chennai-based franchise is the last to start with their training as all other franchises have been sweating it out on the field since the start of this week.
The three-time champions have already lost veteran batsman Suresh Raina who has opted out of the tournament, also due to personal reasons.