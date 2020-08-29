The Dubai International Stadium will host many of the IPL 13 matches. Image Credit: Courtesy: Dubai Sports City

Dubai: Two players and 11 coaching and support staf from the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises have returned positive COVID-19 tests, the BCCI has announced.

The players' identities and the franchises involved have now yet been confirmed, but 13 tests have been said to have come back positive from the rigorous coronavirus examinations taking place across all eight teams and their staff in the UAE. The players and staff members are said to be in good health and have been placed in isolation, away from the rest of their teammates.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has put in place stringent health and safety protocols for the Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 Season, which is scheduled to start from September 19th in the UAE," the BCCI statement said. "Accordingly, upon landing in the UAE, all the participants have followed a mandatory testing and quarantine programme.

"Total of 1,988 RT-PCR COVID tests were carried out between August 20th – 28th across all participant groups in the UAE. These groups include Players, Support Staff, Team Management, BCCI Staff, IPL Operational team, Hotel and ground transport Staff. 13 personnel have tested positive of which 2 are players. All the affected personnel as well as their close contacts are asymptomatic and have been isolated from other team members. They are being monitored by the IPL Medical Team. As per the IPL 2020 Health and Safety Protocols, testing on all participants will be conducted regularly throughout the IPL 2020 Season."