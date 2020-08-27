Dubai: Virat Kohli has announced he and his actress wife Anushka Sharma are expecting their first child.
The India and Royal Challengers Bangalore captain is in Dubai preparing for the Indian Premier League, which begins in the UAE next month, and on Thursday morning he tweeted the good news.
“And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021,” Kohli tweeted alongside a picture of himself, Sharma and the giveaway bump.
RCB were among the first to offer their skipper congratulations.
Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma show off the bump.
Congratulations to @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma on the new family member coming home in Jan," RCB tweeted. "We couldn’t be more excited! Star-struck. Drop a love heart to wish the happy couple!"