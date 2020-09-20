Dubai: There has been a noteworthy reshuffling in the international betting markets for the 2020 IPL being played in the UAE after Chennai Super Kings upset defending champions Mumbai Indians in the opening match in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.
The MS Dhoni-led CSK beat Mumbai by five wickets with the help of dashing half-centuries by Ambati Rayudu and South Africa’s Faf du Plessis. Rayudu scored 71 off 48 balls and du Plessis was unbeaten on 58.
Prior to the match MI were offered at attractive odds of 4/1 while Chennai were available at 11/2, which resulted in bookmakers making a killing as the favourites were beaten.
Although this was only the first match for both teams, who still have to play six more matches in the first part of the tournament, international oddsmakers took a closer look at the overall strong performance by Chennai and bounced them to slight favourites to win the tournament at 9/2.
Mumbai Indians 5
Hyderabad Sunrisers 5
Royal Challengers Bangalore 6
Delhi Capitals 7
Kolkata Knight Riders 7
Kings XI Punjab 9
Rajasthan Royals 10
Mumbai are also available at 9/2 in most betting shops but can also be backed at 5/1 in some exchanges.
CSK are also half money favourites to win their next match against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium with the latter available at evens.
Bookmakers expect Mumbai Indians to bounce back and beat Kolkata Knight Riders in their second league match on Wednesday at cramped odds of 4/5 while KKR can be backed at even-money.
Elsewhere, odds remain unchanged with Sunrisers Hyderabad on 11/2, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals at sixes.