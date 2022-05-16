Mumbai: Kolkata Knight Riders opening batter Ajinkya Rahane has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 with a serious grade three hamstring injury, which will also keep him out of one-off Test against England in July.

Rahane sustained the injury while batting for Kolkata against Sunrisers Hyderabad at MCA Stadium in Pune on May 14 and didn’t come out to field after making 28 runs off 24 balls when the two-time IPL Champions restricted Hyderabad to 123/8 to win by 54 runs, keeping themselves alive in the race for the playoffs.

“Rahane is set to exit the Kolkata Knight Riders bubble on Monday evening. Sources within the Board of Control for Cricket in India said he will be reporting at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore where he may need more than four weeks of rehab,” said a report by Cricbuzz.

Losing spot in longest format

Rahane, who lost his vice-captaincy in the longest format of the game, was last seen in Test cricket action during India’s three-match away series against South Africa in January. He was then left out of the two-match home series against Sri Lanka in March alongside Cheteshwar Pujara as Hanuma Vihari and Shreyas Iyer were given a go.

In seven matches for Kolkata in IPL 2022 after being picked for Rs10 million in the mega Auction, Rahane could make just 133 runs at an average of 19 and strike-rate of 103.90. It was Rahane’s commitment to continue batting despite being injured caught the eye of team mentor David Hussey and lauded the senior batter for his efforts to bat on.

A valuable lesson

“The other learning I’d like to play is Jinks (Ajinkya). Now mate, one lesson you provided for everybody — we are all hurting for you, you have done your hammy (hamstring) or whatever you have done I don’t know yet. However, you used all your experience of 80 odd Tests, so many ODIs and T20s for your country,” Hussey said in a video posted by the franchise on their social media accounts on Sunday.