Dubai: Rajasthan Royals, the Indian Premier League franchise, has donated more than $1 million towards aid relief in India from the deadly COVID-19 pandemic that is sweeping the nation.
Players, owners and team management have come forward to raise funds and have been working along with the charitable Royal Rajasthan Foundation (RRF) in partnership with the British Asian Trust (BAT).
“Rajasthan Royals announce a contribution of over $1 million from their owners, players and management to help with immediate support to those impacted by COVID-19,” the Royals tweeted.
BAT works closely with the Indian Government on many initiatives — especially in the area of skills and education. The Trust’s founder, Prince Charles, launched an emergency “Oxygen for India” appeal, which is currently focused on the acquisition and distribution of oxygen concentrators, devices that can provide enriched gas straight from the air, to treat patients when hospital supplies are under strain.
The funds raised by Rajasthan will help across India, with an initial focus on the state of Rajasthan, where the RRF has numerous initiatives.
Earlier this week, cricketers such as Pat Cummins and commentator Brett Lee donated to aid India’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
The surge in the COVID-19 cases continues to affect India as the country recorded 379,257 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This is the highest single-day spike in the cases since the pandemic began last year.