Dubai: Former England skipper Michael Vaughan feels Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell might end up as the player of the tournament in the Indian Premier League.
Maxwell might have a bad season last year in the 13th edition of the IPL but the Royal Challengers Bangalore batsman has been in sensational form.
In Chennai, where most of the batsmen have struggled to get going, Maxwell has come out firing on all cylinders. In the ongoing match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Varun Chakravarthy had put RCB on the back foot with two wickets in the second over but Maxwell fired a sensational half-century to put the Virat Kohli-led side on top.
“Love watching Maxwell bat. He might just end up being the player of the tournament. Slightly under the radar in the same team as Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. RCB are looking the strongest I have seen them ,” Vaughan tweeted.
Kohli and Rajat Patidar both went for a single-digit score but the Australian all-rounder made sure RCB were right on track after the early blows.
Maxwell is also the leading run-scorer in the ongoing tournament and has been a standout performer for RCB in this year’s IPL.