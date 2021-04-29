20210429 Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah of Mumbai Indians takes the catch to dismiss Shivam Dube of Rajasthan Royals. Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

Royals lose Sanju Samson in last-minute push. Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL

Sanju Samson (c) of Rajasthan Royals and Shivam Dube of Rajasthan Royals running between the wickets. Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL





Rahul Chahar of Mumbai Indians celebrates the wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal. Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL


Rahul Chahar of Mumbai Indians celebrates the wicket of Jos Buttler. Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL








Yashasvi Jaiswal of Rajasthan Royals and Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals arrive on the ground for the start of Match 24. Image Credit: Sportzpics for IPL




Kolkata: Defending champions Mumbai Indians will seek redemption against Rajasthan Royals when the two lock horns at the early IPL game of the day at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The legion of ‘Mumbai Paltan’ fans will be relieved at the fact that despite showing two wins from five matches so far, the five-time winners are in fourth position in the points table – where one win makes a lot of difference. What their decorated skipper Rohit Sharma will, of course, look for is their batsmen to come good on a refreshingly different wicket in New Delhi this time where batmen will find life easier.

Royals, who also have two wins out of five but are seventh in the table due to run-rate, have been hamstrung with injuries to two of their superstars: Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer. They will have to make do with the available resources – as flying in an overseas players in these Corona-plagued times is impossible.

It’s high time the likes of Shivam Dube, Rahul Tewatia or Riyan Parag support their bowlers with a greater show of responsibility if the team has to progress in the tournament.