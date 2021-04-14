Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Ben Stokes will miss the rest of the Indian Premier League (IPL), after injuring his finger during a game against Punjab Kings on Monday.
Despite this, the England cricketer will not be heading home, but rather will stick around to support from the sidelines. Rajasthan Royals face the Delhi Capitals on Thursday.
“Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Ben Stokes injured a finger on his left hand while fielding during the team’s match against Punjab Kings on 12 April 2021 in Mumbai,” announced the Royals in an official statement on Tuesday.
“Subsequent investigations revealed that he sustained a broken finger, which will, unfortunately, rule him out of the remainder of the Indian Premier League 2021 season,” they added.
Despite the injury, Stokes "will stay with the Royals and support the rest of the group in the upcoming matches," wrote the official Royals' Twitter account.
“Everyone at Rajasthan Royals absolutely admires Ben for being such a huge asset and a valuable member of the Royals family, both on and off the field, and wishes him a speedy recovery,” read the statement.
“We are delighted that Ben would like to stay with the group to provide his valued support and inputs off the field. In the meantime, we will be reviewing potential replacement options for the remainder of the season."