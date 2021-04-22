Follow all the actions live here ...
RCB look to maintain momentum against Royals
Kolkata: Royals Challengers Bangalore, who are in second position of the IPL table with three wins out of three, will look to keep up the momentum against Rajasthan Royals in a potential batting fest in Mumbai today.
Royals, who handed Delhi Capitals their lone defeat so far, have blown hot and cold and have still not been able to get their batting act together. The worrying part for them is Jos Buttler, their most accomplished batsman, had been short on runs while skipper Sanju Samson is yet to replicate his first match form when he scored a breathtaking century in a losing cause.
The Wankhede wicket in Mumbai had been a delight for stroke players as well as the seam bowlers, but the toss will again play a crucial role. The chasing side finds the batting easier and as Chennai Super Kings realized on Wednesday that even a 200-plus total cannot always be deemed safe there.
The other big question is: can RCB skipper Virat Kohli convert one of his starts into a big one? We will know the answer in a few hours.
