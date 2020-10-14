The Rajasthan Royals will come roaring back in the second half of IPL 2020. This was Shane Warne’s prediction as he visited the Gulf News on Wednesday.
“Let’s look at the team. Jos Buttler would open for any World XI now. Ben Stokes is the world’s best allrounder. Jofra Archer would be the opening bowler. So we have four world-class players along with Steve Smith, said the Australian leg-spin legend, assessing the chances of Rajasthan Royals.
A couple of good wins from now on, Rajasthan could be in the mix, he added, dismissing their struggles in the powerplay. “The tactics in the powerplay vary according to teams and situations. So that isn’t a worry.”
Warne, the brand ambassador for Rajasthan, is thrilled at the success of Rahul Tewatia, who starred in two thrilling victories. “He’s a hard-working player. I’ve been working with him on his leg-spin, and he’s come on very well,” Warne said.
He was elated at the revival of leg-spin around the world. Warne feels that contrary to the general belief that T20 cricket will kill spin, it has had a resurgence. People have realised its wicket-taking potential. I’m happy that there are a lot of leg-spinners around the world now,” he said.
