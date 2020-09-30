Knights win their second match on the trot
Dubai: Shah Rukh Khan, the Bollywood icon and co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders, timed his entry to perfection as his team posted their second win on the trot in Indian Premier League today. Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti, the two young pacers, rattled the Rajasthan Royals batting line-up with two wickets each as an allround bowling show handed them a 37-run win.
Earlier, after being sent in to bat, Shubman Gill scored a sparkling 47 off 34 balls as the Knights scored a competitive 174 for wickets.
The Royals’ reply ended at 137 for nine after 20 overs – which ended their two-match winning streak.
