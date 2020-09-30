Kolkata Knight Riders players
Kolkata Knight Riders players celebrate the wicket of Jofra Archer of Rajasthan Royals. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Knights win their second match on the trot

Dubai: Shah Rukh Khan, the Bollywood icon and co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders, timed his entry to perfection as his team posted their second win on the trot in Indian Premier League today. Shivam Mavi and Kamlesh Nagarkoti, the two young pacers, rattled the Rajasthan Royals batting line-up with two wickets each as an allround bowling show handed them a 37-run win.

Earlier, after being sent in to bat, Shubman Gill scored a sparkling 47 off 34 balls as the Knights scored a competitive 174 for wickets.

The Royals’ reply ended at 137 for nine after 20 overs – which ended their two-match winning streak.

Click here to see the scoreboard

Follow the match as it happened…








Varun Chakaravarthy of Kolkata Knight Riders bowls.
Varun Chakaravarthy of Kolkata Knight Riders bowls. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI





Kolkata Knight Riders players celebrate
Kolkata Knight Riders players celebrate the wicket of Riyan Parag of Rajasthan Royals. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI





Kolkata Knight Riders players
Kolkata Knight Riders players celebrate the wicket of Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI








Pat Cummins
Pat Cummins of Kolkata Knight Riders celebrates the wicket of Steve Smith, captain of Rajasthan Royals. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals plays a shot.
Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI




Eoin Morgan of Kolkata Knight Riders bats.
Eoin Morgan of Kolkata Knight Riders plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI





Ankit Singh Rajpoo
Ankit Singh Rajpoot of Rajasthan Royals celebrates the wicket of Andre Russell of Kolkata Knight Riders. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI






Jofra Archer
Jofra Archer (centre) with Rajasthan Royals' team mates celebrate the wicket of Shubman Gill of Kolkata Knight Riders. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI






Rajasthan Royals players
Rajasthan Royals players celebrate the wicket of Nitish Rana of Kolkata Knight Riders. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI




Jaydev Unadkat
Jaydev Unadkat of Rajasthan Royals celebrates the wicket of Sunil Narine of Kolkata Knight Riders. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI









Ankit Singh Rajpoot of Rajasthan Royals bowls.
Ankit Singh Rajpoot of Rajasthan Royals bowls. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI





Shubman Gill of Kolkata Knight Riders plays a shot.
Shubman Gill of Kolkata Knight Riders plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI





KKR captain Dinesh Karthik (left) and Royals captain Steve Smith are seen during the toss.
KKR captain Dinesh Karthik (left) and Royals captain Steve Smith are seen during the toss. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI








Dubai International Cricket Stadium
A general view of the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, before the the match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

