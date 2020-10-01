Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul.
Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Champions Mumbai Indians will try to bring their campaign back on track after the Super Over heartbreak when they face Kings XI Punjab at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi today.

This is Kings XI Punjab’s first game in the UAE capital – as they will also look to shake off the disappointment of losing to Rajasthan Royals even after putting a mammoth 200-plus total on the board. The Mumbai pace attack will do well to get an early breakthrough as both the Kings XI openers: captain KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have been in silken touch and scored a century each.

Click here to see the socreboard

Rohit Sharma’s men, on the other hand, went down to Royal Challengers Bangalore the other day in the second Super Over of the tournament.

Follow the match live....





Hardik Pandya of Mumbai Indians
Hardik Pandya of Mumbai Indians (in blue) chats with KL Rahul (left), captain of Kings XI Punjab, at the ground in Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Read more