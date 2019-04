Chennai Super Kings' Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the IPL match against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur, on Thursday, April 11, 2019. Image Credit: AP

Kolkata: In the backdrop of M.S. Dhoni’s on-field argument with umpires, Chennai Super Kings will start as overwhelming favourites when they take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in an Indian Premier League clash at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

Chennai captain Dhoni was fined 50 per cent of his match fee for an unprecedented confrontation with the umpires during their encounter against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Thursday.

Former cricketers came down heavily on India’s two-time World Cup winning captain, saying Dhoni’s act set a bad precedent.

Chennai went on to win the match, their sixth victory in seven outings as they gunned down a modest 152 run target in a dramatic final over.

A sharp departure from his ‘captain cool’ image, it remains to be seen whether the first-of-its kind incident in Dhoni’s career ruffles his feathers.

Sitting pretty at the top of the table, Chennai have so far ticked all the boxes with every passing game. Dhoni has led the team from the front, racking up 214 runs in five innings at an average of 107.

The 37-year-old has looked like his vintage best, finishing off ties for the side and hitting those trademark sixes to roll back the years.

Dhoni is also the team’s highest run getter. Chennai have been playing as a unit with the likes of Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Shane Watson and Kedar Jadhav all coming good in some matches or the other.

With the ball, Deepak Chahar has been in sensational form, setting the record the other day for most dot balls in an innings. The Rajasthan pacer is the second highest wicket taker so far this season with 10 scalps.

Often termed as a team of oldies, spinners Harbhajan Singh and Imran Tahir have showed why experience is needed with good displays with the ball.

Harbhajan has been the surprise package, taking seven wickets from four matches and finding himself inside the top-10 wicket takers’ list.

Coming to the hosts, KKR have lost two games in a row now, and there are chinks in the armour which skipper Dinesh Karthik needs to fix as soon as possible.

In their first meeting, KKR were swept aside by Chennai and another defeat on Sunday would not help their cause as other teams are fast catching up on the second spot.

KKR have injury and sickness issues too with Chris Lynn and Karthik suffering from flu, Sunil Narine injured and Andre Russell also picking up a niggle.

Russell has been the team’s go-to man and his possible absence might hurt the home team big.