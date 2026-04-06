Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium unveils Anil Kumble and Rahul Dravid ends

A fitting tribute to Karnataka’s cricket icons at their home ground
The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru has named two of its ends after Anil Kumble and Rahul Dravid, honouring their long-standing contribution to Karnataka and Indian cricket.
The move was announced ahead of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) versus Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match in the Indian Premier League. The stadium, where both players began their cricket journeys, will now feature the ‘Anil Kumble End’ and the ‘Rahul Dravid End’.
The league described the decision as a fitting tribute to two of India’s finest cricketers. Both Kumble and Dravid have deep roots in Karnataka cricket and have represented the country with distinction for over a decade.
Kumble remains India’s highest wicket-taker in international cricket, finishing with 953 wickets across formats. He is also the only Indian bowler to take all ten wickets in a Test innings.
Dravid, known for his calm and steady approach, is India’s third-highest run-scorer in international cricket with more than 24,000 runs. He also guided India to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 title as head coach.
The naming of the two ends adds a personal touch to the venue and gives fans another reason to remember the careers of two players who shaped Indian cricket for years.