Chris Gayle and David Warner Image Credit: Twitter

New Delhi: Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad were engaged in a war of words over Chris Gayle and David Warner on social media even as the Indian Premier League (IPL) remained postponed until April 15.

It all began when Star Sports compared King XI Punjab’s Gayle and Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Warner, asking who is more destructive.

Kings XI Punjab responded by boasting about Gayle’s records: “One of them has the most no. of IPL centuries, the highest-ever score in IPL, a strike rate of over 150, the fastest-ever century in IPL history and the most sixes in the competition to his name. I think we know who our pick is!”

Sunrisers Hyderabad were quick to respond: “3 x Orange Caps 1 x IPL Trophy Need a lift.”

Gayle has scored the most number of centuries in IPL history (six) with his score of 175 scored in 2013 still being highest ever.

Warner has four IPL tons. He was the orange cap holder in 2015, 2017 and 2018 and also lifted the trophy in 2016 as skipper.