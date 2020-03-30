Mumbai Indians player Suryakumar Yadav Image Credit: PTI

Mumbai: The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) would have kickstarted on Sunday with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. However, that’s not the case because of the coronavirus pandemic, which has brought life to a standstill not only in India but across the world.

Suryakumar Yadav, who plays for Mumbai Indians, is presently at his home in Mumbai during the 21-day lockdown announced by the government in order to stop the spread of novel coronavirus.

But Yadav, who was in great form in domestic cricket, said on Sunday while he was physically at home, his mind was still at the Wankhede.

“Mentally at Wankhede stadium. But physically at home. This too shall pass. Stay home, stay safe,” Yadav tweeted late Sunday night along with two of his pictures, one at Wankhede and the other at home.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) believes that it can still pull off the IPL, currently suspended till April 15, if things come under control by April end and the first game is played by the first week of May but the 21-day lockdown and the situation of the country has made things more uncertain.

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma recently said IPL can wait for the time being amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has so far infected over 1,000 people in India and claimed 27 lives.

“We should first think about the country. The situation needs to get better first then we can talk about the IPL. Let life get back to normal first,” Rohit said.