MS Dhoni and Faf Du Plessis for Chennai Image Credit: BCCI

Chennai: In recruiting international captains who can be part of the leadership group, Mahendra Singh Dhoni ensured Chennai Super Kings always had better chances of getting success in the Indian Premier League (IPL), says former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis.

“A great thing that CSK has done over the years, and that’s credit to MS and (Stephen) Fleming the coach, is they have targeted captains — (Brendon) McCullum, myself, (Dwayne) Bravo, obviously MS, (Suresh) Raina’s captained a bit — because they want thinking cricketers,” the 35-year-old told CSK’s website.

“So, there’s a lot of leaders within group, that experience of thinking cricketers is what they want and obviously it has proven to be very successful.”.

CSK have been a part of 10 out of 12 seasons of IPL and have never finished below the semi-finals or play-offs.

“Chennai Super Kings is a great franchise to be a part of. MS has got such strong leadership. He leaves a massive hole when he’s not on the field,” the former South Africa skipper said, heaping praise on Dhoni.

Du Plessis also spoke about his passion for fielding, adding the team had a few very good fielders. “I love going to positions on the field where the ball goes all the time. We are lucky at CSK that we got a few very good fielders. Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja) is incredible, he has got the strongest arm in world cricket. Jaddu wants them to try and run. He jogs to the ball because he knows if you run, you are out,” he added.