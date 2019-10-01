First time that the BCCI has decided to conduct the auctions at a new venue

New Delhi: The auction for next year’s edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be held on December 19 in Kolkata. It is for the first time that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to conduct the auctions at a new venue, going away from the tradition of holding it in Bengaluru.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, this year’s auction is the last small one before franchises disband next year and prepare to assemble fresh squads from 2021.

In 2018, the last big auction took place in January when franchises were allowed to retain five players before building new squads.

The trading window for all the eight franchises will close on November 14.

For the upcoming edition, all the franchises were originally allotted Rs850 million to build their teams. However, every franchise will also have an additional budget of Rs30 million in addition to the balance in their kitties from the last auction.