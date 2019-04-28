Sunrisers Hyderabad players during a training session. Image Credit: PTI

Hyderabad: After facing defeats in their previous encounters, both Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kings XI Punjab will look to turn back to the winning ways when they face off at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here on Monday.

Hyderabad had to face a crushing seven-wicket in their last encounter against Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur. Defending 161 on Saturday, Sunrisers bowlers struggled to get breakthroughs as Royals easily reached the target with five balls to spare and theoretically kept their chances alive of making it to the playoffs.

Sunrisers skipper Kane Williamson admitted that their inability to pick wickets at regular intervals during the second inning cost them the game against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday.

Chasing 160, Royals rode on some brilliant contribution from their top order as they secured a convincing seven-wicket win to keep their slim chances alive of making it to the playoffs in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Williamson said the total they posted was a competitive one. “It was quite difficult out there. It was potentially a competitive total at the halfway stage.”

“They did better than us. They kept wickets in hand, we couldn’t get those breakthroughs and squeeze. It’s important to learn from our mistakes. We know we can get better.”

The New Zealander went on to say that it is important for them to move on from the defeat and focus on the upcoming games as all the teams enter the business-end of the ongoing IPL 2019.

When asked why the sixth bowler option was not used, Williamson said they were always considering the sixth bowler option but it was the best to stick with the five bowlers.

Punjab, on the other hand, also faced defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their previous encounter in Bengaluru. Chasing a massive 203-run target last Wednesday, the Ravi Ashwin-led side managed to score 185/7 in their full quota of 20 overs, thus losing the match by 17 runs.