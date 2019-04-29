My in-laws are misbehaving with me and the police is supporting them, says Haseen Jahan

Haseen Jahan Image Credit: IANS

Lucknow: Haseen Jahan, estranged wife of cricketer Mohammad Shami, was taken into custody by police in Amroha in Uttar Pradesh after she reached her husbands house and created a ruckus. She was later released on bail.

Haseen Jahan reached her husband's house in Sahaspur Ali Nagar village late on Sunday night. When her in-laws asked her to leave. she locked herself and her child in a room.

The police were called. When the police failed to bring a truce between the warring parties, they took Haseen Jahan into custody.

Talking to reporters, Haseen Jahan said: "I have come to my husband's house and I have every right to stay here. My in-laws are misbehaving with me and the police is supporting them. They should have arrested them but they are taking me to the police station."