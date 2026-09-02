India to host inaugural Women’s Champions Trophy in 2027

Tournament will be staged in Mumbai and Vadodara
India will host the inaugural ICC Women’s Champions Trophy from February 14 to 28, 2027, after the tournament was moved from Sri Lanka, the ICC announced.
Sri Lanka apparently lost the hosting rights amid concerns over government interference in the administration of cricket.
The tournament will be staged across two venues – the Cricket Club of India’s Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai and the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium in Vadodara.
According to the ICC, Bangladesh, South Africa and India were assessed as potential hosts before the ICC Board ratified India’s bid on September 1.
Sri Lanka had previously lost the hosting rights for the 2024 U19 World Cup, which was subsequently moved to South Africa. The ICC said SLC “continues to make requisite reforms” in line with the recommendations outlined at the ICC Annual Conference in July.
England, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka and India will compete in the six-team tournament. The teams will play each other in a round-robin format, with the final scheduled for February 28.
ICC Chairman Jay Shah said the tournament would mark “an exciting new chapter for women’s cricket”.
“As the inaugural edition of the tournament, it will bring together the best teams in the world in an intense, high-quality competition, while creating even greater incentive for teams to continue rising through the rankings and competing for a place on the global stage,” Shah said.
“With a marquee ICC women’s event now taking place every year, we have a significant opportunity to build greater momentum, provide more consistency and create a stronger rhythm for the women’s game, its players and its fans around the world.”