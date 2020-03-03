India have been unstoppable at the T20 World Cup so far Image Credit: AP

Sydney: India will take on England in the semi-finals of the Women’s T20 World Cup on Thursday while Australia will take on South Africa in the other semi-final on Friday.

The knockout fixtures were confirmed after South Africa topped their group with their match against West Indies being abandoned due to rain on Tuesday. The line-up was confirmed when both the Proteas and West Indies were awarded a point after no play was possible due to rain in the group stage’s final game at the Sydney Showground.

India were the only team to emerge from the groups with a perfect record and their clash with England is a re-run of the 2017 World Cup final at Lord’s, won by Heather Knight’s side.

Hosts Australia, having booked their place in the knockout stages with a win over New Zealand on Monday, face 2014 semi-finalists South Africa who topped Group B.

Australia have won the tournament four times, England won the inaugural edition back in 2009 and India have reached the final four on three occasions.

The two match winners will then go into the final, to be played on March 8 — International Women’s Day — at the MCG.