Kohli took only 37 matches to go past Dhoni's tally of 1,112 runs as captain in T20s

India’s Virat Kohli plays a shot during the 3rd T20 against New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Wednesday. Image Credit: ANI

Hamilton: Run-machine Virat Kohli added another feather to his cap on Wednesday when he surpassed former skipper MS Dhoni to score most runs in T20Is as India captain.

Kohli took only 37 matches to go past Dhoni's tally of 1112 runs as captain in T20I cricket. South Africa captain Faf du Plessis holds the record for most runs as captain in T20I cricket with 1273 runs. New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has 1148 runs in T20Is.

Kohli finished the Hamilton T20I with 1126 runs (as captain). The India captain was dismissed for 38 from 27 balls in the penultimate over of the innings as he perished while eyeing a late charge.New Zealand paceman Hamish Bennett took three wickets to put Rohit Sharma's half century in a shade as the hosts restricted India to 179/5 in 20 overs in the third T20I at Seddan Park.