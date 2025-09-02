GOLD/FOREX
India-Pakistan Asia Cup tickets go on sale; standalone options available

Organisers release limited individual match tickets and new packages ahead of Dubai clash

A.K.S. Satish, Sports Editor
Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed (centre) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of India's Shubman Gill (right) during the ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai in February. The Asian giants could once again face each other three times during the Asia Cup 2025 to be hosted in UAE.
Dubai: The wait is finally over for fans eager to watch the most anticipated fixture of the DP World Asia Cup 2025 — India vs Pakistan. Organisers confirmed that a limited number of standalone tickets for the clash will be released today at 5pm (GST) on Platinum List, along with new package options for other matches in the tournament.

For days, fans had been anxiously awaiting clarity on whether they could purchase individual tickets for the marquee game, which had earlier been made available only as part of a seven-match package starting at Dh1,400. Monday’s announcement confirmed that tickets for the high-voltage clash will now be sold separately.

In addition to the India-Pakistan tickets, organisers have also rolled out three new ticket packages, ranging from Dh475 to Dh525. The packages offer bundled entry to select group-stage matches, Super Four fixtures, and the final.

The move is expected to ease the scramble for tickets while offering fans a chance to enjoy more than one big contest during the tournament. In the coming days, tickets will also be made available at the ticket offices of Dubai International Stadium and Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Details of the new packages

Package 1 (AED 475): Includes Group A matches — India vs UAE, Pakistan vs Oman, and the high-profile India vs Pakistan fixture.

Package 2 (AED 525): Covers Super Four games — B1 vs B2, A1 vs A2, and A1 vs B2.

Package 3 (AED 525): Includes A2 vs B2, A1 vs B1, and the final.

Affordable options for wider fanbase

The overall ticketing strategy continues to emphasise affordability, with entry-level tickets priced at Dh40 for Abu Dhabi matches and Dh50 for Dubai matches. This ensures a wide base of cricket enthusiasts — from local residents to visiting fans — can soak in the atmosphere of Asia’s premier cricket event.

Expat anticipation builds

The announcement has already sparked excitement across the UAE’s South Asian expat community. For many Indian and Pakistani supporters, the chance to watch their teams play against each other is less about the result and more about sharing in a cultural celebration.

Tournament build-up in full swing

While ticket demand surges, teams are stepping up their preparations. Pakistan, Afghanistan and UAE are already engaged in a tri-series in Sharjah, using the games to fine-tune combinations ahead of the main event. India’s 15-member squad, led by Suryakumar Yadav, will assemble in Dubai on September 4, breaking with the tradition of first gathering in Mumbai. Players will join directly from their home cities, with their first training session scheduled for September 5 at the ICC Academy.

With the clash of arch-rivals scheduled early in the group stage, ticket availability has become as much a talking point as team selection and form. As the clock ticks down to 5pm today, the rush to secure seats for one of world cricket’s great sporting rivalries promises to be as intense as the contest itself.

