Cricket fraternity has expressed shock and offered condolences after an Air India Express plane lying from Dubai skidded while landing at Karipur Airport in Kozhikode, in the Indian state of Kerala, leaving 18 dead — including the two pilots — and several others injured.

The Air India Express aircraft — carrying 190 persons, including six crew members — flying in from Dubai, skidded off the runway while landing in Kozhikode on Friday evening and plunged into the deep valley below.

Following the mishap, India skipper Virat Kohli took to Twitter and wrote: “Praying for those who have been affected by the aircraft accident in Kozhikode. Deepest condolences to the loved ones of those who have lost their lives.”

Rohit Sharma wrote: “Praying for the passengers and the staff on the #AirIndia flight in Kozhikode. Shocking news.”

India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar added: “Praying for the safety of everyone on-board the #AirIndia Express Aircraft that’s overshot the runway at Kozhikode Airport, Kerala. Deepest condolences to the families who have lost their near ones in this tragic accident.”

Many other cricketing greats also conveyed their grief. Ravi Shastri wrote: “My thoughts with the families of those affected by #KozhikodeAirCrash. The visuals from Kerala are heartbreaking. I pray for speedy recovery of the injured.”

“My heartfelt condolences to the family of the Pilot who lost his life during the accident & prayers for the ones injured in the Air India aircraft at #Kozhikode #AirIndiaExpress,” wrote Irfan Pathan.

“Kozhikode #flightcrash . is there anything that this year won’t see??” tweeted Ravichandran Ashwin.

Mohammad Kaif tweeted: “2 tragedies in Kerala today. First the landslide in Idukki district and now the #AirIndia flight that crashed in #Kozhikode. Deepest condolences to the friends & families of those who tragically lost their lives. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. Stay strong Kerala!”