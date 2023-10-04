Dubai: The 50-over World Cup begins in Ahmedabad on Thursday with the opening match between last edition's finalists England and New Zealand. The fireworks begin, giving the fans many memorable moments. Who will win? Who will be the top player? All the talks take centrestage during the couse of the next 46 days, which will see a total of 48 matches across 10 venues in India. Gulf News experts along with former UAE batter Chirag Suri discuss the various aspects and the challenges the defending champions will face and pick their winners, who will trump against all the odds.
also see
- 'It's like we're at home': Pakistan's Babar Azam surprised by Indian welcome
- ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023: Complete schedule of matches and where to watch in UAE
- Will England retain 50-over Cricket World Cup?
- Will India be able to stop defending Cricket World Cup champions England?
- All you need to know about the Cricket World Cup 2023