Dubai: Hosts India's intimidating run in the Cricket World Cup has shocked rival teams and surprised their fans. The manner in which the Men in Blue humbled Sri Lanka and blew up the famed South African batting has sent shockwaves through the tournament. The batting is led by stalwart Virat Kohli, who equalled Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 One-Day International centuries on way to amassing 543 to be second in the top-scorers list. Skipper Rohit Sharma has been giving India the swift starts and is fourth with 442 runs.
As the league stage heads to the final week, former India allrounder and ex-UAE coach Robin Singh talks about the roles played by Kohli and Rohit Sharma and what makes India such a strong team. He also analyses other contenders' strengths and weaknesses, along with Gulf News experts.
