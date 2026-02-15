T20 World Cup: India's Tilak, Kishan take charge vs Pakistan

Both nations have four points with two wins each in Group A
Highlights
Ishan Kishan's 27-ball 50 breaks Yuvraj Singh's record against Pakistan. Yuvraj scored it in 29 balls in Ahmedabad in 2012.
Fastest 50s in Ind-Pak T20Is (by balls)
23 Mohd Hafeez Ahmedabad 2012
24 Abhishek Sharma Dubai 2025
27 Ishan Kishan Colombo 2026
29 Yuvraj Singh Ahmedabad 2012
India is dealing in boundaries at the moment. The match has already seen 11 fours and three sixes. Ishan Kishan on 72 off 37 balls with Tilak Varma playing the perfect second fiddle with 7-ball 10. India 81/1 in 8 overs.
There's no stopping Ishan Kishan as he races to 50 off just 27 balls. The left-hander scores sven boundaries and two sixes during his brilliant knock.
India look good at the moment with Ishan Kishan looking in total control. He's quickly raced to 42 off just 25 balls consisting of five boundaries and two sixes. India 52/1 in 6 overs.
India recovers well after the early setback. The partnership between Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma for the second wicket reaches 29. India 30/1 in 4 overs.
Ishan Kishan begins a counterattack as he smashes a six and four off Shaheen Afridi despite the early setback. India are 16/1 in 2 overs.
India lose early wicket as Abhishek Sharma departs. Indian opener returns to the pavilion without adding to the score. Big wicket for Pakistan.
So as expected there was no handshake at the toss. Pakistan won the toss and elected to field first. Pakistan captain Salman Agha said they are going with the same team.
For Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav he wasn't disappointed losing the toss as India wanted to bat. Abhishek Sharma and Kuldeep Yadav make it to the team.
Pakistan XI: Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Salman Agha (capt), Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Tariq, Abrar Ahmed
India XI: Ishan Kishan (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah
India and Pakistan have met 16 times in T20 World Cup history. India have won 12 of those matches, while Pakistan have earned three victories. One match ended in a tie.
Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly feels India start as the stronger side against Pakistan. "I don't believe in head-to-head figures. I don't believe in the favourites tag, especially in T20 cricket. What I believe is that India starts as a much stronger team than Pakistan. India is a very good team. They are very well balanced in batting, bowling, seam bowling, spin bowling, fielding and game sense. They have big match experience. So they start as the stronger side. But whether India wins or not will be decided by the 40 overs in Colombo," he told JioHotstar.
"There's always pressure. With India-Pakistan, it's more of an occasion. No matter how much we say "it's just any other game", but it's a human tendency to be under pressure because it is not any other game. We don't play them often either. So the pressure is always there."Suryakumar Yadav, Indian captain
"We are based here and play all matches in Colombo, but I don't know how it's an advantage. We are used to the climate, that's all the advantage there is. You have to play good cricket for all 40 overs, else you can't win. You have to execute your plans. Just because you are based here, it doesn't mean you are going to win matches. We have to execute well, that's what we will try and do."Salman Agha, Pakistan captain
India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh
Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq
Turning to the contest itself, India are expected to maintain their no-handshake stance toward Pakistan. Meanwhile, weather conditions could prove decisive, with rain looming as a potential factor at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Both the nations have four points from two wins.