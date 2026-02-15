GOLD/FOREX
T20 World Cup: India vs Pakistan promises a cracker of a contest

Both nations have four points with two wins each in Group A

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
Fans wave national flags of India and Pakistan from the stands before the start of their 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup group stage match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on February 15, 2026.
AFP-MANAN VATSYAYANA
The big clash has arrived. India face Pakistan in their T20 World Cup 2026 Group A showdown in Colombo on Sunday after days of uncertainty surrounding the fixture. Plenty of drama preceded this much-anticipated encounter, with Pakistan reportedly threatening to boycott the match in solidarity with Bangladesh, who withdrew from the tournament citing security and scheduling concerns. Bangladesh were subsequently replaced by Scotland. Stay with Gulf News for the best moments, live updates, and fan reactions as the drama unfolds.

Heavy security check

Teams

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (c), Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Khawaja Nafay, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Salman Mirza, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan, Usman Khan, Usman Tariq

No hand shakes during India-Pakistan match

Turning to the contest itself, India are expected to maintain their no-handshake stance toward Pakistan. Meanwhile, weather conditions could prove decisive, with rain looming as a potential factor at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Both the nations have four points from two wins.

Fans start gathering at Colombo venue

