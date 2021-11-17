Dubai hosted 13 of the World T20 matches, including the final, semi-final and the in-demand India-Pakistan game in Super-12 stages. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Greg Barclay thanked Dubai Police for their “dedication and contribution” to the successful delivery of the ICC Men’s Twenty20 World Cup 2021, which concluded on Sunday night at Dubai International Stadium with Australia defeating their trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand by eight wickets for the coveted title.

Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Director of the General Department of Protective Security & Emergency and Chairman of Dubai’s Events Security Committee, thanked the ICC for placing its trust in Dubai Police for ensuring the highest level of security during the entire duration of the tournament. He said the global cricketing fraternity’s trust in Dubai’s security capabilities reflects Dubai Police’s world-class systems and protocols and the city’s track record of delivering high benchmarks of safety during global events and international sporting tournaments.

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup started days after Dubai hosted the final of the Indian Premier League cricket tournament on October 15. Dubai had hosted 12 of the 31 IPL 2021 matches, which were played across three centres in the UAE – Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah. Dubai Police were also in charge of the security for the Indian Premier League.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Dubai Police for their dedication and contribution to the successful delivery of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, especially as it came immediately after the Indian Premier League,” Barclay wrote in a letter to Dubai Police.

He added: “During the recently concluded ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 tournament, we had tens of thousands of spectators at the stadium, 350 million people watched the matches on television and we had over 5 billion views online. You [Dubai Police] have certainly helped us achieve our objective of delivering a safe, memorable and outstanding event.”