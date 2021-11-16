Australian players celebrate with the trophy after winning the final of the ICC T20 World Cup in Dubai on Sunday. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Dubai: The US, in collaboration with the West Indies, will be hosting the 2024 edition of T20 World Cup as the ICC announced the hosts for the slew of men’s global white ball events for the 2024-31 cycle on Tuesday.

India will host three ICC events in the cycle while Pakistan has been awarded the hosting rights of the 2025 Champions Trophy. The ICC confirmed the 14 host countries of the events and 11 full members and three associate members have been selected to host two ODI World Cups, four T20 World Cups and two ICC Champions Trophy events.

The BCCI will host the 2026 T20 World Cup (with Sri Lanka), the 2029 Champions Trophy as well as the 2031 ODI World Cup (with Bangladesh) while a global cricket event will return to Pakistan after more than two decades.

ICC chairman Greg Barclay said in a statement: “We are delighted to have concluded this competitive bidding process for the first time for ICC events. To have 14 members hosting eight events is a reflection of the truly global nature of our sport and I’d like to thank every member that submitted a bid and offer our congratulations to the successful bidders.

“It is fantastic to be returning to so many previous hosts, but what is really exciting about this process is the countries who will stage ICC events for the first time including the USA which is a strategic growth market for us. This gives us the opportunity to deepen our connection with fans in traditional cricket na-tions and also reach new fans around the world,” he added.

The bidding process overseen was by a Board sub-committee chaired by Martin Snedden, along with Sourav Ganguly and Ricky Skerritt. The ICC Board accepted the recommendations of the committee who conducted a thorough review of each bid along with ICC management.

Ricky Skerritt, Cricket West Indies President and ICC Board member said: “The success of this joint bid by CWI and USA Cricket will be a huge boost for our cricket. It offers a vital strategic opportunity to promote and develop cricket, and related commercial activity in North America and the Caribbean. I take this opportunity to thank all those at ICC, USA Cricket and CWI who helped to make this 2024 venue selection decision possible.”

Altogether, 17 members submitted a total of 28 proposals to host the eight ICC Men’s white ball events.

ICC CALENDAR 2024-2031

2024 T20 World Cup : USA and West Indies in June

2025 Champions Trophy : Pakistan in February

2026 T20 World Cup : India and Sri Lanka in February

2027 World Cup : South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia in October-November

2028 T20 World Cup: Australia and New Zealand - October

2029 Champions Trophy: India - October

2030 T20 World Cup: England, Ireland and Scotland - June