New Delhi: Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who still commands a huge fan following among cricket fans, turns 41 on Thursday, July 7. The Ranchi-based Dhoni, recognised as one of India’s most successful captains, led the team to victories in the 2007 Men’s T20 World Cup, 2011 Men’s Cricket World Cup in ODIs and 2013 Champions Trophy apart from going on top of Test rankings in 2009.

At the domestic level, he captained Chennai Super Kings to IPL titles in 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021 apart from two now-defunct Champions League T20 titles in 2010 and 2014. Dhoni is fondly remembered for his attacking strokeplay, keeping a calm head as a skipper in under-pressure situations, giving him the tag of Captain Cool.

Dhoni, who retired from international cricket in 2020, is in the UK and celebrated his birthday with his friends and family, with India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant joining in as well. He was also spotted watching Wimbledon matches in London on Wednesday. On social media, many former and current cricketers led the birthday wishes for “Captain Cool”.

“An idol & an inspiration. Here’s wishing @msdhoni - former #TeamIndia Captain & one of the finest to have ever graced the game - a very happy birthday,” tweeted the BCCI.

“And the clock strikes 12! The party begins at Anbuden! Super Birthday to you, Thala,” tweeted the Chennai Super Kings.

“Happy Birthday to my big brother. Thank you for being my biggest supporter and mentor in every phase of life, may God bless you and your family with good health always. Much love to you Mahi bhai. Wishing you a great year ahead! @msdhoni #HappyBirthdayDhoni,” tweeted former India cricketer Suresh Raina.

“Still remember this day very fondly, thank you for everything Mahi bhai!! Best wishes to you on your birthday, have a great year ahead @msdhoni,” tweeted pacer Ishant Sharma with a picture of him speaking to Dhoni on the sidelines of the Ranchi Test against South Africa in 2018.

“Till the time full stop doesn’t come, a sentence isn’t completed. Till the time Dhoni is at the crease, the match isn’t completed. Not all teams have the fortune to have a person like Dhoni, Happy B’day to a gem of a person & player, MS Dhoni. Om Helicopteraya Namaha #HappyBirthdayDhoni,” tweeted former India opener Virender Sehwag.

“Happy birthday, @msdhoni Wish you the very best for the coming year! Keep shining always,” tweeted India batter Cheteshwar Pujara.