Ater an eight-month spell on an interim basis, Geoff Allardice has been appointed as the governing body’s permanent CEO. Image Credit: Twitter / ICC

Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) today appointed interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Geoff Allardice on a permanent basis. Allardice had been in the role on an interim basis for more than eight months.

Allardice, a former first-class cricketer representing Victoria in 14 matches in Australian domestic cricket from 1991 to 1994, replaces Manu Sawhney, who was relieved from the position in July with immediate effect after being on suspension for four months.

Before being ICC CEO, Allardice also served as the ICC General Manager (Cricket) for eight years, having previously held a similar role at Cricket Australia (CA).

Great privilege

Commenting on his permanent appointment, Allardice said in a statement, “It’s a great privilege to be appointed as the CEO of the ICC and I would like to thank Greg and the ICC Board for the opportunity to lead the sport as we enter an exciting new phase of growth. My continued focus will be on doing the right thing for our sport and working closely with members to deliver long-term success and sustainability. I would also like to thank the ICC staff for their commitment and support over the last eight months and I’m looking forward to continuing to serve cricket with such a talented team.”