Prasidh Krishna, who plays for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL, in action during IPL 2020 in the UAE. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Kolkata: Suryakumar Yadav, who scored a matchwinning half-century on his international debut with T20 on Thursday, finds himself in the three-match ODI squad against England while M. Prasidh Krishna, the skiddy medium pacer from Karnataka, got a maiden call-up in the national squad on Friday.

Krishna, a skiddy customer who plays for Kolkata Knight Riders, is an economical bowler and took 14 wickets at an average of 22.21 in the recent Vijay Hazare Trophy to help Karnataka to the semi-finals, where they lost to eventual champions Mumbai. The team management’s thinking seems to be looking at all the bowling options ahead of the T20 World Cup in India, which may have prompted the inclusion of Krunal Pandya, the left-arm spinning allrounder from Mumbai.

All-rounder Washington Sundar, who played his only ODI match against Sri Lanka in December 2017, has been included in the team. Pandya is yet to play an ODI match and his last international game was a T20I against Bangladesh in November 2019.

Fast bowler T. Natarajan, who missed the T20I series due to a niggle, has been included. Natarajan played in the third ODI during the Australia tour on December 2 and took two wickets to help India to a 13-run win. Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami, Manish Pandey, Navdeep Saini and Sanju Samson, all of whom played in the ODI series in Australia, are missing from the squad while pace ace Jasprit Bumrah had ruled himself out of the entire white ball series.

It was, however, intriguing to see neither Prithvi Shaw nor Devdutt Padikkal - both of whom had set the stage alight at the 50-overs format in Vijay Hazare Trophy with four centuries each - has failed to get a nod. The think tank is apparently looking at an opening partner for Rohit Sharma in white ball cricket, but has chosen to limit their choices with senior pro Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill and an off-form KL Rahul.

The series against England will be played on March 23, 26 to 28 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune behind closed doors.