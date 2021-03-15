Dubai: England’s remaining three Twenty20 internationals against India will be played behind closed doors because of a surge in coronavirus cases, authorities said on Monday.
The Gujarat Cricket Association said the games on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday would be in an empty Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad — the world’s biggest stadium with a 110,000 capacity. All five games are being played in Ahmedabad. The series is so far level 1-1.
COVID-19 cases have surged in many major cities in India in the past two weeks.