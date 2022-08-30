Dubai: Indian star batsman Virat Kohli might have got out after getting a decent start against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022, but he is leaving no stone unturned to gear up for the next clash in the showpiece event.
Kohli, who was returning from a month-long break, scored a valuable 35 off 34 balls as India defeated Pakistan by five wickets on Sunday.
The former India skipper today shared pictures from his workout session on homegrown social media, Koo app as he gears up for the Hong Kong match tomorrow at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
After their five-wicket triumph over Pakistan, India will feel much more relaxed in the tournament. The pacers were in top form, bowling out Pakistan for just 147 runs after rattling them with pace and vicious bouncers. However, on the batting front, it seems that there are chinks in the armor of the defending champions.
Chipped in
Opener KL Rahul was knocked over for a duck, while Rohit Sharma did not make any significant impact. And although Kohli chipped in with runs he did not look anywhere near his best.
But Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja dragged India over the line and against an inexperienced Hong Kong bowling unit, the Indian juggernauts will be looking to get some much-needed runs ahead of the Super 4 stage.
Meanwhile, Hong Kong will be hoping to continue their excellent work from the Qualifiers. The team, made up mostly of expatriates from Pakistan including their skipper Nizakat Khan, defeated favourites UAE by eight wickets - achieved mainly due to quick-fire half-century from opener Yasim Murtaza - on August 24 at Al Amerat in Oman to secure a spot alongside India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in the Asia Cup currently underway in Dubai and Sharjah.
However, overcoming India might prove to be a herculean task for them.