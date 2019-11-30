Indian cricket board officials also involved to crack the case

Bengaluru: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has reached out to Bengaluru police, promising co-operation in probing the multi-faceted Karnataka Premier League (KPL) betting scam, an official said on Saturday.

“The ICC contacted Bengaluru police regarding KPL betting scam, we are in co-operation with each other,” confirmed central Crime Branch Deputy Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Jain.

Similarly, the Indian governing body of the sport, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also contacted the city police, pertaining to the scandal-hit local T20 tournament it approved.

“BCCI has extended all co-operation, they are also collecting information from us and we are on the same lines against KPL betting scam,” said Jain.

Jain said BCCI officials met with the police in Bengaluru for an informal meeting, without identifying the cricket body officials.

BCCI’s Anti-Corruption unit also wrote to the city police promising co-operation, Jain said.

BCCI has listed Justice D. K. Jain as the cricket body’s Ombudsman.

According to Kuldeep Jain, some retired cricketers came forward to help the police in nipping the betting evil in the bud. The senior police officer said the investigation in KPL betting is continuing, without confirming if any of the female escorts or cheer girls deployed for honeytrapping cricketers were identified or arrested.

Run by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), KPL, the intra-state T20 tournament between the districts of the state is mired in betting, honeytrapping and spot-fixing controversy.

The betting scandal led to the arrest and investigation of a string of cricketers, bookies, team owners and others.