Sydney: Australia’s veteran spinner Nathan Lyon said he still doesn’t value England’s Bazball style of playing and its sustainability at the Test cricket level, citing the two matches he played against them before a calf injury ended his time in the Ashes, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

“I know everyone keeps talking about BazBall, to be honest, I didn’t really see BazBall… throughout my two Tests against them. I’m 2-0 in my Tests against BazBall… I look at the Australian cricket team and the batters we’ve had, David Warner for example… I’ve seen him score hundreds in a session… and that’s off playing an attacking brand of cricket.”

“I think there’s a lot of smoke and mirrors with BazBall, if I’m being honest with you, and I feel like if you’re going to play an aggressive brand of cricket anyway, it’s about being able to go up and down in gears and understanding the moments in the game,” said Lyon to SEN Radio.

Lyon, currently recovering from the calf injury, insisted that he aims to be back in England to play the 2027 Ashes. By 2027, Australia’s record of not winning the Ashes in England will extend to 27 years and Lyon will be 39 by then.

“I tell you one thing, I’m definitely not joking about going back to (the) Ashes. I feel like having this injury, coming home and watching the guys play the three Test matches has really driven me to get back there and make sure I’m back playing cricket.”

“My hunger for the game has probably gone to a new level, this has allowed me to have a little bit more time off during my rehab, sit back, reflect and reset some goals and find a really decent purpose for me.”

“I’m definitely not writing off going back to England for the Ashes… the finish line for me hasn’t even popped up in my eyesight yet, I’ve still got a lot of cricket left in me in my eyes and a lot to offer the Renegades, New South Wales cricket but also Australia,” he elaborated.

On Friday, Lyon signed a three-year deal with the Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League (BBL), ending his decade-long stay at Sydney Sixers. His new deal with the Renegades will keep him at the club from 2023-24 season till the end of the 2025-26 edition of the competition.

“It’s (T20) a format that I thoroughly enjoy. I honestly thought I would have finished my career playing for the Sixers here, but they obviously didn’t see the value in me. So that’s where I’m extremely grateful for the Renegades.”