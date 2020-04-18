Ongoing war of words between the two former cricketers get uglier

Gautam Gambhir (left) and Shahid Afridi have been involved in a verbal spat since last year. Image Credit: GN Archive

New Delhi: The Gautam Gambhir-Shahid Afridi saga has continued with the former Indian batsman hitting back at another scathing remark about him that has emerged from the former Pakistan allrounder’s autobiography published in April last year.

The war of words between the two former cricketers, who have had a number of run-ins on the pitch during their playing days, started with Afridi’s remarks on Gambhir in the book becoming public before its launch.

The latest quote to have emerged says that Gambhir is “barely a character in the great scheme of cricket” and he “behaves like he’s a cross between Don Bradman and James Bond.” Afridi also says that Gambhir “has no great records.”